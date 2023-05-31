India-Nepal Ties: Prachanda’s Soft Hindutva Is at Odds With Domestic Politics

The bilateral discussions during this visit are said to be focused on economic agenda like hydropower (specifically on the Lower Arun project), cross-border energy trade, infrastructure development in terms of construction of transmission lines and sub-stations, and trade facilitation. An MoU on long-term power export of up to 10,000 MW in 10 years as per the prevailing CBTE guidelines from Nepal to India is on the cards.

Cooperation in the energy sector is already becoming a gamechanger in the Indo-Nepal ties and is set to see a boost during this visit. The Nepali side is also pressing on giving full momentum to all bilateral mechanisms existing between the two sides given the slowdown witnessed during COVID. “Because of the pandemic, we could not concentrate on many bilateral dialogues and other activities. But since the last 15-16 months, we have discussed several agreements and we hope to see some MoUs being signed this time during the PM’s visit,” Dr Shankher Sharma, Nepal’s ambassador’s to India told The Quint.

However, on the more contentious issues surrounding the border dispute, the Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) report, and the opening of alternative air space for Nepal, there seems to be reluctance on the Indian side.