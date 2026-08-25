India’s Dollar Economy (Part 2)—Why Did Rs 20 Lakh Cr ($230 bn) Flee BIT by BIT?

Over the last six years, India got $366 bn of Fresh Inward FDI. But an astronomical $230 bn were also Repatriated/Disinvested out of India. In Part 1, India's Dollar Economy (Part 1): Net FDI Fell to Zero, we took an accommodating stance, calling it “perhaps a non-negative outcome”. But why did such a massive outflow occur? And does it remain a “non-negative” when we dig deeper?

India’s economy was exuberant/euphoric for the first four years of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, until mid-2018. Global crude prices crumbled from $100/barrel to below $50/barrel. Since the government did not lower pump prices, it reaped an unusual tax bonanza. Inflation contracted to five percent; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows nearly doubled to $60 bn. Aadhar created a public digital stack to make direct beneficiary payments into jan dhan (people’s wealth) accounts. India’s real GDP growth leapt to over eight percent, the fastest among major economies.

The non-cascading Goods & Services Tax (GST), was steamrolled nationally. India’s goldilocks economy lulled everybody into a delightful exhilaration.

The conflicts and nightmares inherited from the Manmohan Singh era were forgotten…no, hold on, the Indian state rarely forgets a defeat or defiance.