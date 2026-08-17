India’s Dollar Economy (Part 1): Net FDI Fell to Zero – Yeah, It’s True!

Immediately, your heart stops at reading this headline. Is our economy trapped in such a grave crisis? And here you thought India was the darling of global investors, but ZERO FDI?!

After a few shocked seconds, you recover your composure and ask: “It’s fake news, isn’t it?”.

Alright, hold on to your heart. This headline in NOT FAKE. It’s the truth. But hey, do not pass out, because it’s an ardh satya (half-truth).

India’s Dollar/FDI economy is complex with four significant crosscurrents. If you look at just the gross or net numbers, without isolating key components, you will miss the nuance. So, let’s wade into the weeds.

The most critical element is Fresh Inward FDI in cash. Quite simply, these are the new dollars that investors are putting into an Indian company’s equity bank account. The second element is Retained Earnings, ie those profits that the foreign investor could have taken away but chose to keep them invested in India. These two elements add up to Gross Inward FDI, ie the total amount of dollars that either came in or stayed back in India.