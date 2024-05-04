Five ‘Eyes on India’: Why Canada, US & Australia Are Taking On Counter-Terror?

On 30 April, the Australian media reported that the country has expelled two Indian spies in 2020 for trying to steal secrets about sensitive defence projects, airport security, and trade relationships.

The alleged Indian espionage operation was uncovered by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the reports said that the Indian spies were also closely monitoring Indians living in Australia and cultivating Australian politicians.

Officially, the Australian government side-stepped the reports. Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that he would not comment on "those stories”, adding that Australia had a good relationship with India and "It’s become closer in recent years as a consequence of efforts on both sides.”