Can the INDIA Bloc Turn Public Anger Into Political Momentum?

It took Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's humiliating defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly election to burst the bubble of arrogance cocooning the INDIA bloc, which had come to believe in its own invincibility after it stopped the Modi juggernaut in its tracks in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Two and a half years after they beat all odds to deprive the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a full majority, Opposition parties have woken up to the fact that they are back to square one, staring at the same existential crisis that had gripped them in 2023 when the BJP was gobbling up state after state, smaller parties, and opposition leaders seeking greener pastures.

The INDIA bloc was born from fear that the Opposition would soon disappear, unless it united to fight back for its very existence.