Cockroaches Beyond the Follow Button: A Long Journey to Jantar Mantar

The first thing I did after waking up on 6 June, hours before I was to cover the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, was switch on the TV to check the 'mood of the nation'.
Over the past few weeks, one sentiment had become increasingly common among the politically engaged social circle of mine: "They are trying to start an Anna Hazare 2.0 movement."
The impulse to switch on the TV came from ingrained memories of witnessing the Anna movement for weeks as an 18-year-old, which was then believed to be one of the most revolutionary movements in independent India's history.
While the absence of the the 6 June protest from TV did not come as a surprise, the first hour at Jantar Mantar made it clear that the CJP protests would be anything but Anna Hazare 2.0, at least not yet.
It would be unfair to call the movement a 'failure'. But was the turnout enough to sustain a movement?
For someone who had spent weeks hearing opinions, critiques and analyses of the movement—to the point where social media feeds seemed saturated with "cockroaches"—the protest offered an opportunity to seek some answers firsthand.
It Began With More Media Than People
At about 9:15 am, the roads across the Parliament Street police station were flooded with media personnel and reporters as CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Vijeta Dahiya sought official permissions for the protest.
Abhijeet Dipke, the man who started it all, had already landed at the Delhi airport an hour earlier and was said to be on his way. Minutes later, Das and Dahiya walked out of the police station. After days of anticipation, the approval finally came through.
"Twenty-two million followers on Instagram. At least one million should be here," was the common expectation on the ground at 9:00 am.
However, the first two hours remained lean. Much of the crowd comprised YouTubers, influencers, independent journalists and reporters from the digital and international media, rather than the aam aadmi.
This was the first question I asked Dahiya but he begged to differ. "The response is amazing. Even if there were lesser people, even if there were 50 people, we would have been happy. As many people become vigilant, the better," he said.
Dipke arrived at the site at about 11:00 am amid a sea of reporters and supporters chasing to get a byte of him. It became almost impossible to infiltrate the mob surrounding him. Reporters and camerapersons hopped on walls and trees to get that perfect shot. Every few minutes, you could hear the crowd roar as he delivered his impassioned speech with a book on Ambedkar in his hand.
By noon, the crowd swelled despite the rising temperatures.
At several instances, it became quite difficult for the police and the volunteers to keep the crowd surrounding Dipke and others in control. By 2:00 pm, a stage was erected at the other end of the protest site and all the leaders were eventually shifted there.
As speeches and songs like A.R Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam blared on loop, the temperatures were draining people.
The Actual Mood of the Cockroaches
Though the presence of ordinary citizens was far lower than that of student organisations and members of the Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing, it was not entirely absent.
One of the first such supporters to arrive at the site was Rakesh Shukla, who had travelled from Barabanki the previous day. At one point, he approached Dahiya specifically to express his gratitude for "raising the real issues". Shrikant Kalambe, a former government school teacher, had come with friends from Nagpur. Alka Dua, a Delhi-based social worker in her 70s, attended with her granddaughter.
There were many who said they had not been directly affected by recent paper leaks, but had experienced similar issues in the past.
Then there were the anti-CJP influencers and demonstrators.
Several arguments broke out between supporters of the CJP and those questioning the movement. While one man turned up carrying a Hit pest-control spray, another group arrived with a picture of Das alongside Umar Khalid, calling him a "terrorist sympathiser". At least six people were detained by the Delhi Police to avoid confrontation.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrived around 2.30 pm to loud cheers from the crowd.
"What's the use of education without justice?" he asked.
By this point, AISA and SFI supporters had also arrived with slogans and daflis, eventually comprising of a significant proportion of the crowd.
Throughout the day, many sought clarity on what came next for the CJP. What if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign? Would the CJP organise sit-in protests? Would it seek fresh permissions for demonstrations the following day? What would its next demand be if Pradhan did resign?
I put these questions to Dahiya.
"We will see it on the go," he said.
But around 3.30 pm, something unexpected happened.
The Delhi Police announced that the protest had been called off for the day.
"All leaders of the CJP have left the venue and declared that the protests have been called off for the day. All other demonstrators must vacate the venue immediately."
The Questions it Answered and the Ones It Raised
The abrupt calling off of the protests left supporters confused. Within 30 minutes, the site looked like nothing happened there in the day. While social media is buzzing with theories, claims, and opinions, the day has raised too many important questions.
To what extent are CJP leaders willing to go to ensure Pradhan's resignation?
A demonstration that finally appeared to be gathering momentum by the middle of the day came to a sudden halt. Was Pradhan's resignation never expected to be secured by the end of the day? Was the abrupt end a tactical retreat? Was it a condition imposed by the Delhi Police from the very beginning? Was the protest a mere symbolic show of strength rather than the beginning of a sustained movement?
How fair is it to say that the social media momentum did not translate to on-ground presence?
Measured against a social media following that runs into millions, the turnout was barely modest. But those who eventually gathered at Jantar Mantar were far from insignificant.
What cannot be ignored was the sentiment with which many people showed up. Whether that translates into a sustained movement remains to be seen, but it would be inaccurate to suggest that the outrage existed only online.
Was this proof that the outrage of India's Gen Z is limited to the convenience of social media reshares?
Not necessarily.
The turnout on 6 June suggested that converting online engagement into sustained on-ground mobilisation remains a challenge, even for movements with a mass digital footprint. A protest anticipated by many to be the beginning of a larger movement drew only a micro-fraction of the social media audience that had amplified it online. Yet, those who did turn up matter as much. The question, therefore, may not be whether the outrage is real, but whether social media engagement can reliably be translated into political participation on the ground.
Despite its massive social media presence, will the CJP become a movement discussed in every household?
That will be an uphill battle.
When the Anna Hazare movement unfolded, it dominated television news at a time when TV remained the primary source of information for much of the country. Fourteen years later, the media landscape is far more fragmented. The protest was almost blacked out by the mainstream television media.
Whether social media feeds and digital communities are enough to sustain a national momentum and expand its support base beyond its existing audience remains an open question.
In an era where public attention is increasingly shaped by algorithms and personalised content, building a movement that cuts across ideological and social bubbles may prove to be one of the CJP's biggest challenges.
How much does the aam aadmi trust the CJP?
This was a question many present at the protest appeared to be grappling with.
The sentiment around paper leaks and the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was largely unambiguous. However, when asked whether their support for the CJP would continue if that demand were met, many were less certain.
Part of that uncertainty may stem from the movement's still-evolving political identity. Beyond the immediate demand for accountability over paper leaks, questions remain about where the CJP stands on issues such as reservations, minority students and alleged injustices within universities and campuses.
Over the past week, the movement's spokespersons have repeatedly faced these questions, including during their first press conference at Delhi's Constitution Club on 3 June. While they have described themselves as staunch believers in the Constitution, many supporters and observers continue to seek more specific answers about the movement's long-term agenda and priorities.
How much does the perceived AAP association deserve to be held against the CJP leadership?
The question is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
The presence of AAP youth wing members at the protest and the scale of the arrangements have led many to question how independent the movement really is. Whether those suspicions are justified remains unclear.
What is clear, however, is that the perception matters. AAP's positions on issues such as minority rights, the abrogation of Article 370 and the Delhi riots have drawn criticism from sections. How the movement addresses these concerns may ultimately shape its support base.
All this said, are we expecting too much too soon from a month-old movement that began as a satire on social media and has only just held its first major protest? Maybe.
But that does not make the questions raised any less valid.
As for the movement itself, its leaders have given the government a one-week ultimatum to remove Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, failing which they say fresh protests will be announced.
Whether the CJP can build on the momentum of 6 June and answer some of the questions the protest itself raised will become clearer in the days ahead.