India's Strategic Reset: Why a 'Moderate' BJP Leader Has Been Picked for Dhaka

India’s foreign policy has not displayed a particularly stellar performance in the last couple of years. But there is one exception—its neighbourhood policy. After years of drift, it has succeeded in winning back Sri Lanka and the Maldives into its fold. Now, work is in progress in restoring ties with Nepal and Bangladesh.

While Pakistan remains out of the fold, there has been progress in normalising ties with China. And, as for Myanmar, its domestic turmoil prevents any significant intervention on the part of New Delhi.