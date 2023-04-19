Increased Education Budget Does Little Unless Foundational Learning Is Addressed

Today, India has achieved near-universal enrollment at the primary level which means that almost every child under the age of ten is enrolled in a school. This is commendable, considering this demographic consists of around 12 crore children studying in fifth standard or lower grades. However, the recently released Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 indicates that only 20 per cent of the children in Grade III are able to read a basic grade 2 text. For basic math, this number increases slightly to 25 per cent.

These numbers are lower than the corresponding numbers in ASER 2018, wherein 27% of Grade III Children were able to read a simple Grade II text, and for basic math, this number was a mere 20 per cent. This indicates that the learning loss was not just pandemic-induced, but was a problem even before it.