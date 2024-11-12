Jharkhand Elections: All Eyes Are on the 28 Reserved Tribal Seats

Senior Political analyst Baijnath Mishra told The Quint, " Jharkhand has never seen such a fierce election before. That is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept a close eye on snatching power from Hemant Soren who has emerged as a big challenger for the BJP. Hemant is the most popular leader among the tribals, but there is reason to believe that this time, the BJP seems to be recovering from its drought in the tribal areas. The difficulties of the Congress party are clearly visible in this face-to-face fight. If Congress suffers more losses, there will be problems for the JMM too."

PM Modi has already visited Jharkhand four times in the past 55 days and has addressed seven rallies. He also held a road show in Ranchi on 10 November. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also held election rallies in Lohardaga, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur West.