In Photos: 4 Killed As Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Trucks In Pakistan's Quetta
26 people were also injured in the attack, which was carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
A suicide bomb went off near patrolling police trucks in Pakistan's Quetta on Wednesday, 30 November, killing at least four people and injuring 26 others, including 23 police officials.
The trucks were transporting security personnel to protect polio workers in Pakistan's Balochistan province amid the ongoing drive.
Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that a total of three vehicles had been impacted during the blast, according to news agency PTI.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came close on the heels of the group calling off its ceasefire agreement.
The group said that the attack was undertaken in response to the killing of a man named Abdul Wali aka Omar Khalid Khurrassni in Afghanistan in August.
