SRK Fans Thrashing Bajrang Dal Members During Pathaan's Screening? Nope.
This video shows a fight that happened between two groups in a theatre over cold drinks.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video, which shows a brawl between two groups, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Shah Rukh Khan fans beating up Bajrang Dal protesters after the screening of Pathaan at one of the theatres.
(Archive of similar claim shared on Facebook can be seen here.)
The truth: This video is from a cinema hall in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh and it shows a fight that happened over cold drinks during the screening of Pathaan on the first day of its release.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google and came across news articles about the fight that took place on 27 January 2023.
We found a report by ETV Bharat posted on 27 January 2023, which carried the same viral video and it mentioned that a fight took place after Pathaan's screening in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.
Another report by The Times of India quoted Amroha police as saying that the fight took place at a cinema hall over cold drinks.
Police's statement over the fight: Amroha police also took to Twitter to clarify the reason for the fight.
"A video is going viral on social media from Amroha's Madhav Cinemas. During the investigation, it was revealed that two accused were fighting over cold drinks and have been arrested by the police," the police said.
We also contacted the Amroha police media cell who provided the same information and added that the names of the accused are Riyazu and Salman.
Conclusion: This video shows people fighting over cold drinks at a cinema hall in Amroha after watching Pathaan.
(With inputs from Aishwarya Varma)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Pathaan Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.