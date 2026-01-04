End of American Pretence: How Trump Shred International Law in Venezuela

The consequences of Putin’s actions in Ukraine are there for all to see—hundreds of thousands of people killed and large areas of Ukraine devastated. The effects of the American invasion will unfold in the coming period. Hopefully, they will not be as devastating, but you can be sure they will be equally consequential. For one, they have already helped bury the Western vanity that the world runs under the “international rule of law.”

Trump has said that the US “will run the country” and he even declared that the US is not afraid to put boots on ground. But his hopes seemed to be centered on Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodrigues who Trump claimed would cooperate with the US.