India’s Arctic Access Through Russia Is a Strategic Game Changer

The EU Institute for Security Studies analysis of the “dependence gap” in Russia-China relations notes that the partnership is explicitly strategic, grounded in a shared desire to dilute US primacy and the spread of liberal democracy, and that Russia has become China’s primary geopolitical partner in Europe and the Arctic.

Chinese state companies hold significant equity stakes in Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2, and long-term off-take contracts were designed to lock in Arctic hydrocarbons to Chinese markets for decades. India’s institutionalised Arctic access disrupts China’s Polar Silk Road monopoly, creating direct strategic competition.

Understanding the asymmetric economic foundations of the Russia-China relationship helps explain why Moscow can tolerate China’s discomfort with India’s entry into the Arctic. The share of Chinese products in Russia’s total imports jumped from 23 percent in 2021 to 57 percent in 2024, with deep dependencies in machinery and electronic equipment. Russia’s share in China’s imports rose by less than one percentage point and China depends on Russia for less than 0.1 percent of its product categories. In energy, however, Russia now relies not only on China, and that it seeks capital-rich partners among its largest energy customers.

The most immediate shifts, however, will surface from China's maritime posture, as India will gain replenishment capabilities from Russia's Far East, as well as potential Arctic facilities.