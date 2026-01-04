US Actions in Venezuela Signal a Turning Point: 5 Post-Maduro Scenarios

The predawn US military operation that spirited Nicolás Maduro and his wife out of Venezuela and into US custody marks a watershed in hemispheric politics. In an operation that lasted just over two hours, American forces removed a foreign president. It followed months of saber-rattling and a steady buildup of America’s regional forces.

Whether under the banner of counter-narcotics or regime change, the message is unmistakable: The US is prepared to act unilaterally, forcefully and, potentially, illegally. And this will have broad ramifications across Latin America, not least for Venezuela itself.