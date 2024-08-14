Hindenburg vs SEBI: The Best Course of Action for Madhabi Buch is to Resign

Hindenburg Research, in the newest round of revelations on 10 August, took their battle with Adani to the turf of SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, effectively raising doubts about her independence, impartiality and locus standi to investigate the Adani companies.

Hindenburg has made four direct allegations against her.

The investment she and her husband Dhaval Buch made in an off-shore vehicle, owned and controlled by the Adani brothers and executives, compromises SEBI’s ability to investigate these very funds.

The appointment of Dhaval Buch as a senior advisor in Blackstone impacts her freedom to make policies and regulations relating to real estate investment trusts (REITs).