Hindenburg vs SEBI: Is Madhabi Puri Buch Headed for the Exit Door?

The tempting question to ask after a series of sensational allegations made by the report published by Hindenburg Research: Is Madhabi Puri Buch, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), headed for the exit door?

My quick answer to that might be "It appears unlikely" but there are some striking issues involving the details of legality, ethicality, and transparency that merit separate examination -- and these involve overseas transactions that are difficult to confirm and pin down for prosecution.

The political furore is making things more complicated while casual discussions that involve no clear distinction between an understandable misstep and wilful stock manipulation or violation of the law do not offer meaningful clarity.