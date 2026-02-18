By Rejecting Plea Against Assam CM, CJI Surya Kant Overlooks SC's Own Precedent

In essence, the availability of other remedies is no ground to reject entertaining any petition if it is based on fundamental rights of a citizen.

The theory of alternative remedy evolved by the courts over the period was only a judge made law—and based on stopping the “floodgate” theory of increased litigations in the higher forum.

In the UK, which is the origin of the prerogative writs power to the courts, the discretion of the court was called as 'chancellor's foot' by which the discretion could either expand or shrink depending upon the volition of the judge who hear the matter.

A self-imposed restriction could never be elevated to the level of legal constraint for a judge to entertain a petition even in the highest court if the situation warrants. By entertaining such petitions, the SC does not undermine the dignity of high courts which are also vested with similar powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.