Gauhati High Court Rejects Pawan Khera’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

On 24 April 2026, the Gauhati High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera. The case stems from an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following Khera’s public allegations that she holds multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets. The court’s decision came after hearing arguments from both sides and reserving its order earlier in the week.
According to Live Law, Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia presided over the matter and reserved the final order after extensive arguments on 21 April. Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera, argued that the case was politically motivated and that Khera was not a flight risk, emphasizing there was no necessity for his arrest.
As reported by The Hindu, the FIR was registered with the Assam Police Crime Branch after Khera’s statements regarding alleged foreign assets and multiple passports held by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The court’s rejection of bail followed the Supreme Court’s earlier direction that Khera should approach the appropriate court in Assam for relief.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Khera’s counsel maintained that the allegations amounted at most to criminal defamation, which should be pursued through a private complaint. However, the Assam Advocate General argued that the case involved more serious offences, including cheating and forgery, and was not limited to defamation.
The charges in the FIR include making a false statement in connection with an election, cheating, forgery of valuable security or will, forgery of public records, using forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation. The FIR names Khera and “unknown others” as accused as details emerged.
Arguments presented in court included claims by Khera’s legal team that the allegations were made with deliberate malice and that the timing suggested political vendetta, especially in the context of upcoming elections. The Assam Advocate General countered that the matter involved the alleged manufacture of documents and title deeds, making it a case of cheating and forgery rather than simple defamation according to coverage revealed.
“On what basis can the petitioner expect a fair treatment when the Chief Minister is breathing down his neck?” Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted in court, as per the legal proceedings.
Following the complaint, Assam Police conducted searches at Khera’s residence in Delhi and also visited Hyderabad, where Khera is stated to have a residence. The Supreme Court had previously stayed a Telangana High Court order granting Khera transit anticipatory bail, instructing him to seek relief from the appropriate court in Assam as reporting indicated.
The detailed order from the Gauhati High Court is awaited. The case continues to draw attention due to its political context and the serious nature of the allegations, with both legal and political arguments being closely scrutinised following recent developments.
Senior Counsel KN Choudhary, also representing Khera, described the allegations as “scandalous” and argued, “The manner, tenor, and packaging of the allegations unmistakably show that they were made with deliberate malice.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.