Hemant Soren | Is There a Departure From Previously Stringent Bail Conditions?

In India, bail matters are more about discretion and less about jurisprudence because ultimately it is with the court to decide whether it is a fit case for bail or not. We have seen a series of judgments and developments where the courts are no longer convinced by drastic ‘national security or flight risk’ arguments by the authorities. Let us hope that this paradigm shift will be maintained as it is and personal liberty will be taken as the primary consideration in matters relating to bail.

When we talk about judges who stand against authoritarian forces, it is relevant to mention Justice HR Khanna, who was a ray of hope in the dark tunnel during the Emergency in the 1970s.

During the Emergency, thousands of persons were taken into preventive custody and many writ petitions were filed in the nature of habeas corpus, whereas the state contended that during the emergency, citizens did not enjoy any fundamental rights. These rights, including the right to life and personal liberty enshrined in Article 21, stand suspended under Article 359 of the Constitution.

The matter reached the Supreme Court and the judgment in ADM Jabalpur & Ors v. Shivkant Shukla was the outcome. In that case, the main plea of the State was accepted by the Supreme Court by a majority of 4:1. Out of the five judges, Justice HR Khanna was the lone dissenting voice who proved to be a valiant soul and an embodiment of strength and tenacity. In his dissent, Justice Khanna observed:

"What is at stake is the rule of law…the question is whether the law speaking through the authority of the Court shall be absolutely silenced and rendered mute…”

Hence, let us hope to see many judges like Justice Khanna, who stood up against injustice, and prioritised the freedom of the people.