No, New Zealand Rally Didn’t Target Only Hinduism in This Viral Video

A video showing a protest in New Zealand, where people threw and stomped on a saffron flag which carried the word 'Hinduism' and bore the symbol for 'Om', is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video shortly after the recent anti-Sikh demonstration in the country, claiming that people also carried out a protest specifically targeting Hinduism in the country.
But...?: The video is not recent. We were able to trace it back to June 2025.
It shows a demonstration led by conservative Christian leader Brian Tamaki, which involved stomping on or burning flags representing Hinduism, Islam, Palestine, Khalistan, and Buddhism, among others.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Times of India report dated 25 June 2025, which carried visuals similar to the viral video.
It mentioned that it shows conservative Christian leader Brian Tamaki and his supporters burning flags of "different religious faiths," including those representing Hindus and Sikhs.
We looked for a video of this rally on YouTube and social media, where we found another video of people destroying the Khalistani flag.
On X, Tamaki had shared the full video of the protest, sharing it as a "showdown" of "Christianity vs Foreign Religions & Ideologies."
Starting at the 20:07-minute mark, one can a flag representing , the flag of , the flag, more flags representing , being torn and stomped upon.
Apart from these faiths, Tamaki's group also disrespected the flag of the the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, the World Economic Forum, atheism, and those representing queer communities (rainbow flag and the transgender flag).
The New Zealand Herald had reported on the protest on the ground, noting that the march was taken out to by Tamaki's group, called the 'Destiny Church', to declare Christianity as New Zealand's religion.
Conclusion: An old video of members of the conservative Christian group Destiny Church protesting against non-Christian religions is being shared as a video of New Zealanders protesting against Hindus.
