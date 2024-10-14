GN Saibaba's Life Was Snatched Away By Our Institutions. All of Them

He wrote elaborate letters to his family, particularly to his daughter Manjeera about English literature, his main research area. He even wrote several poems in English that are waiting to be published.

While Faiz had his share of history with oppression and violence, Saibaba’s pain comes from a different history, very contemporary in its essence and suffering. He, after all, is a direct victim of the mishandling of truths and realities.

I keep thinking about what might have been on Saibaba's mind when he was breathing last. Perhaps these lines, written by Faiz in a poem titled The Incarceration of Loneliness:

On the far horizon waved some flicker of light

My heart, a city of suffering, awoke in a state of dream

My eyes, turning restless, still dreaming,

the morning, dawning in this vacuous abode of separation.

