Jantar Mantar Denotfied as Protest Venue After MHA Committee Recommendations

The Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens’ right to protest in Delhi. Following the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site. Three new venues—Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi—were officially designated for organizing protests and demonstrations. The Delhi Police Commissioner issued a Standing Order on 11 October 2026 to formalise these changes. Detailed standard operating procedures for the new venues are to be issued separately.
According to Bar and Bench, the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar and designate new protest sites was made in direct alignment with the committee’s recommendations. The order specified that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ committee was tasked with identifying proper alternative venues to uphold citizens’ rights to organize protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site.
As reported by The Indian Express, the official notice from the Delhi Police Commissioner stated, “Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens' right for organising protest/demonstrations in place of the existing ‘designated site’.” The notice further confirmed that the three new venues were selected based on the committee’s findings.
Committee recommendations were implemented after detailed review of available spaces and logistical considerations. The Delhi Police indicated that revised standard operating procedures for protests at the new venues would be communicated in due course to ensure clarity for organizers and participants.
Further details on the committee’s formation and mandate were provided in official circulars, which reiterated that the Ministry of Home Affairs initiated the process to safeguard the right to protest while addressing concerns related to public order and urban management.
“Based on the Committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified. Three new venues viz Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi have been designated as new venues for organizing protest/demonstrations,” the official order stated.
Implementation of these changes was highlighted as a significant development in the context of citizens’ constitutional rights. Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution protect the right to free speech and peaceful assembly, though these rights are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
Revised procedures for protest management are expected to be issued to ensure that demonstrations at the new venues comply with legal and administrative requirements.
Authorities confirmed the transition to new protest sites as part of ongoing efforts to balance the right to protest with the need for public safety and order in the national capital.
“Detailed and revised SOP for protests at the three newly designated venues will be issued separately,” the order further clarified.
Public communication regarding the new venues emphasised transparency in the process and the government’s intent to facilitate lawful demonstrations while minimizing disruptions to city life.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.