'Focus on Jobs': An Economist Breaks Down the Perils of India's Population Rise

Data released by the United Nations earlier this week shows that India is poised to overtake China as the world's most populous country. The Quint spoke to Santosh Mehrotra, a developmental economist, to understand whether or not we should be worried about this new record.

Q: Broadly speaking, is this good news or bad news for the country?

Definitely bad news.

Q: And that is because …?

Let's begin with the history of population change, China versus India. When we both became independent in the late 1940s, China's population was 550 million. After the partition, India’s population was 330 million. The Chinese were 220 million people ahead of us. Now, while their population has grown like ours, we are still going to exceed them. So, we must have done something wrong and they must have done something right.