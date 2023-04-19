ADVERTISEMENT
India Surpasses China As World’s Most Populous Country With 142.86 Crore People
India has surpassed China as the world's most populous country, with 142.86 crore people – as per data from the United Nations.
China, on the other hand, has a population of 142.57 crore.
As per the UN report, 25 percent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years; 18 percent in the 10-19 age bracket; 26 percent in the 10-24 age bracket; 68 percent in the age group of 15-64 years; and 7 percent who are over 65 years of age, news agency PTI reported.
Several estimates suggest that India's population is expected to keep rising for almost three decades until it hits its peak of 164 crore and then start declining.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Topics: Population
