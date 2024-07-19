Filling the Gaps in New Delhi's Connectivity Strategy Under Modi 3.0

Early indications of India’s foreign policy under the new government emphasise the importance of India’s neighbourhood. The presence of the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Seychelles at Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony underscores this priority. This also marks a continuation of the trend set in 2014, when the SAARC member countries were first invited, and 2019, when the BIMSTEC member states participated.

The action has a two-pronged impact. First, it shows New Delhi’s deeper commitment to its neighbourhood, both land and maritime. Second, it signals New Delhi’s intention to balance its continental and maritime engagements in its neighbourhood. Achieving this balance is both crucial and strategically important, if India aims to foster regional integration.