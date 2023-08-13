In a ruling in March this year, the Supreme Court had made essential notes on democracy, elections and how crucial they are to each other:

“Democracy is inextricably intertwined with power to the people. The ballot is more potent than the most powerful gun.”

“Democracy facilitates a peaceful revolution at the hands of the common man if elections are held in a free and fair manner.”

But, how does one maintain the potency of the ballot? How does one ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner? The top court had answered that too:

“...the Election Commission of India is to perform the arduous and unenviable task of remaining aloof from all forms of subjugation by and interference from the Executive.”

Four months later, the central government tabled a bill on Thursday, 10 August, in the parliament which proposes that the members of the Election Commission of India (EC) be selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union cabinet minister nominated by the PM.

Legal experts in conversation with The Quint, have pointed out that if passed, this bill -- The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 -- will not only undo the principles of the Supreme Court’s judgment but in effect, will give more power to the executive over the Election Commission. Here’s How.