Palace to Politics: The Trajectory of Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy CM

Soon after taking charge as the deputy CM, the two-time MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) and one-time MP (Member of Parliament) said that the people of the state have expressed faith in the party, and so the government will try to shoulder the increased responsibilities.

While Kumari thanked the people for expressing their trust in the BJP, she also attacked the previous Congress government for an increase in crimes against women, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the state's poor financial condition.

During her election campaign, Kumari had made a pitch for environment, education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. In 2019, she was elected to serve as the government's National Tiger Conservation Authority member.