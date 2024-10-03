Haryana Elections: The Lay of the Electoral Land

The 2020-21 farmers’ protests made the first serious dent in the meticulously crafted multi-caste Hindu identity. While it is indeed accurate that most farmers who protested against the three ‘farm bills’ along the borders of Delhi belonged to the Jat caste (i.e., Sikh Jats from Punjab and Hindu Jats from Haryana and western UP), it does not imply that farmers from other agriculturalist castes like Ahir, Gujar, Rajput, Saini, Ror, did not participate and were thus indifferent to the farmers’ protests.

Before advancing such facile arguments, one must remember that all agricultural castes of this region are bound by centuries-old ties of socio-political cooperation and affinity. They are best captured through the regional idiom of bhaichara (brotherhood). All political stratagems to drive a wedge between these groups, for example, through the Jat and non-Jat divide, can only offer limited electoral purchase.

Consider the case of Raj Kumar Saini, a former BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Haryana, who once enjoyed widespread popularity among Saini agriculturalists. He played the leading role in crystallising the Jat and non-Jat caste divide in Haryana by spewing anti-Jat vitriol during the Jat reservations movement in 2016-17, but has now parted ways with the BJP and contests elections against its candidates.

Likewise, Rao Inderjit Singh, a widely popular Ahir politician, and the current BJP MP from Gurgaon, has expressed interest in becoming Haryana’s next CM. His displeasure with the promotion of Nayab Singh Saini, a much junior politician, as the new BJP CM of Haryana in March 2024 is reported by many. These two examples (and there are several like this) underscore that the model of social engineering adopted by the BJP, popularly known as the Jat and non-Jat divide, is an artificial one, and goes against historical ties of bhaichara prevailing among various farming castes of Haryana, and by extension, of north India.