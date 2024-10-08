Haryana Election Result: 5 Reasons Why BJP Held Ground & Congress Underperformed

The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have proven exit polls and pre-poll surveys wrong by taking the lead in Haryana. While the final results are yet to be declared it is clear that the BJP has done much better than expected. At the time of writing this piece, the BJP was leading in a majority of seats in the state.

Despite facing anti-incumbency, the BJP has managed to increase its vote share in the state and contain the rise of the Congress.

The BJP's lead is all the more surprising because in terms of vote share, both parties are almost the same.

So what explains the BJP's resilience and what went wrong for the Congress?