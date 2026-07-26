'Don't Regret It': UP Teacher Sacked Allegedly For Joining Jantar Mantar Protest

Bhardwaj has completed two years at the Ganna Utpadak PG College which is affiliated to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.

He said that he faced lathis and tear-gas during the 20 July protest which had witnessed a brutal police crackdown on the protestors leaving several injured and hospitalised, as The Quint also reported.

Bhardwaj said the decision to remove him was not officially taken by the University but the Chairman of the Ganna college society, Rajendra Kumar.

The Quint accessed the letter handed to him by the committee stating, "You are informed that, after receiving repeated complaints about you, the committee has decided to expel you from the college with immediate effect. Therefore, you are expelled from the college..."