Ken-Betwa to CJP Protests: What Remains of the Right to Dissent in India?

Back in the national capital, the Delhi Police on 18 July forcefully removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site on the pretext of providing essential medical care. The police claim their action was in compliance with the order of the Delhi High Court, which had directed regular monitoring of the medical condition of Wangchuk and, if required, to take necessary medical intervention.

Did Wangchuk need such ‘necessary medical intervention' that required his forced removal from the protest site?

On 19 July, Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo moved the Delhi High Court, accusing the Safdurjung Hospital of not being transparent in their treatment of Wangchuk and seeking his transfer to a hospital of their choice. She also alleged that Wangchuk is being held in illegal detention at the Safdurjung Hospital. The Delhi High Court, however, refused to grant any relief.