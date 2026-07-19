Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Moves Delhi HC to Shift Activist from Safdarjung Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, was removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

His wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking his immediate transfer to a private hospital, alleging unlawful detention and lack of transparency in his medical care.

The High Court scheduled a special hearing on 19 July 2026 to address her plea.