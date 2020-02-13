QKolkata: Aishe Ghosh Denied Nod for Procession in Hometown & More
1. Aishe Procession At Hometown Denied Nod
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh was denied permission by police to take out a march in Durgapur on Wednesday evening to protest the BJP’s attempt at saffronisation of education and its politics of communal polarisation. Police said they had disallowed the 4km-long procession for security reasons as they were busy with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Durgapur on Wednesday afternoon. Reacting to the permission denial, Aishe said the Trinamool Congress government was acting like the BJP in suppressing the movements of the Left Front.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Trinamool Show of Strength in Falakata
The Trinamool Congress organised a procession and a meeting in Falakata on Wednesday to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The event attended by around 30,000 people was held around 20 days after the BJP had held a pro-CAA rally in Falakata. Around 20,000 people had taken part in the BJP procession.
State ministers Rajib Banerjee and Purnendu Basu, along with Alipurduar district Trinamul chief Mridul Goswami and Alipurduar MLA Sourav Chakraborty, took part in the march on Wednesday.
The march that started at 1pm from Station More reached Falakata Chowpathi via Dhupguri More. It is the same route which the BJP had used for its march on 22 January.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Study: City Records Highest Stroke Deaths Due To PM2.5 Exposure
Hale-and-hearty youngsters suddenly collapsing and dying of stroke is not an unheard-of phenomenon in the city. A study by IIT-Kanpur has attributed the exposure to PM2.5 in the air to the high premature mortality rate in Kolkata, a reason that had remained mostly unexplained so far. In fact, stroke death rate due to PM2.5 exposure in a city was the highest in Kolkata, revealed the study, which surveyed million-plus population in 29 cities in India.
Kolkatans in the age group of 25 to 50 years, who are the most exposed to pollution in the air, were considerably at risk.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. ‘Lodge FIR’: Didi Fumes at Bankura Reservoir Collapse
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered strong action against the contractor who built the overhead water reservoir in Bankura’s Sarenga that crumbled within days of construction on 23 January.
“Why did the water reservoir collapse? Who is the contractor? Lodge FIR against him. He has to build the reservoir from his own funds,” Banerjee said at an administrative meeting in Bankura on Wednesday.
“We are spending money for the water project and some contractors are bringing disrepute to the government. This is too much. I’m going to bring a law and confiscate his property,” Banerjee added.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. First Arrest in Book Fair Cop Assault Case is a New Face in Anti-CAA Protests
The Bidhannagar police made the first arrest in the alleged attack on three cops, including a woman constable, who was reportedly beaten up and dragged by her hair and uniform, inside the Bidhannagar North police station by a group of anti-CAA protesters last Saturday. Police said the accused has been identified as Azizul Rehman (22), a resident of Notunpukur in New Town.
He was produced in a local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for nine days.
Rehman, police claimed on Wednesday, was among those who allegedly stormed the Bidhannagar North police station to raise their voices against the detention of several people who were reportedly involved in a scuffle that broke out between anti-CAA protesters and BJP supporters when senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha visited the VHP stall at the International Kolkata Book Fair.
(Source: The Times of India)