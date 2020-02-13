QKolkata: Aishe Ghosh Denied Nod for Procession in Hometown & More

The Trinamool Congress organised a procession and a meeting in Falakata on Wednesday to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The event attended by around 30,000 people was held around 20 days after the BJP had held a pro-CAA rally in Falakata. Around 20,000 people had taken part in the BJP procession.

State ministers Rajib Banerjee and Purnendu Basu, along with Alipurduar district Trinamul chief Mridul Goswami and Alipurduar MLA Sourav Chakraborty, took part in the march on Wednesday.

The march that started at 1pm from Station More reached Falakata Chowpathi via Dhupguri More. It is the same route which the BJP had used for its march on 22 January.

(Source: The Telegraph)