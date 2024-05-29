Attaining Dalit Personhood Essential for Expression of Desire & Intimacy

She advocated for understanding the politics of desirability, rethinking of sexual liberatory frameworks largely serving white-brahminical bodies, and cherishing and valuing Dalit women's perspectives in the article ending the piece with “apps don’t kill caste, we do”.

A couple days ago, The Print's Manisha Mondal wrote an article about 'Being Dalit on a Dating App' which received wide attention from casteist internet trolls who have always existed due to the over-representation of savarna users.

The article was a short piece detailing the common experience of Dalit people on dating apps (being ghosted and blocked etc).