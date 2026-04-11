Crocs, Snakes to Guard Rivers in Indo-Bangladesh Border. Lions on Patrol Next?

Even a layperson would identify the proposal to be outlandish. Anyone would know that crocodiles or snakes cannot be trained to identify between friends and foes.

Perhaps the idea was floated in jest and the Director General took it as a serious proposition? Furthermore, politicians who do not have a feel of the ground are often prone to float such views or "out-of-the-box" ideas, which may or may not be practical. The professionals, however, have a responsibility to project the correct picture and explain the feasibility or otherwise of that idea. The Director General directly reports to the Home Minister—and he should have presented the correct picture, explaining that the idea was not workable.

Quoting a colleague here, who said,