Beyond IPS vs CAPF: Why CAPF Reform Risks Undermining Its Own Forces

When these forces were being raised, many IPS officers, who had joined these forces at ground level, obtained first-hand experience of the ground level realities of these forces, be they operational, logistics, or human resources. But the IPS officers are now deputed to these forces only at higher levels, and have no connect with the ground level issues.

Not being familiar with the operational environment and ethos, they tend to focus on non-core issues and resort to stop gap arrangements which leaves the under command confused. The effects of this temporary leadership are visible across areas—from technology acquisition to infrastructure planning and personnel management. The result is reflected in rising voluntary retirements, workplace dissatisfaction, and an increasing number of legal disputes.

Organisational evolution always follow a maturity curve. As institutions grow in scale, experience, and operational depth, their internal structures are reviewed with an aim to improve the delivery of the objectives for which they were originally raised.

The Supreme Court’s recognition of OGAS for CAPF cadres, after years of legal contestation, was a step towards this evolution and should have provided legal finality to the issue, leaving no scope for further debate. However, the proposed legislative CAPF Bill, 2026 risks creating the opposite effect. Instead of strengthening institutional growth, it may dampen morale and introduce avoidable divisions within a system that has long functioned on cooperation.