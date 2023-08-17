Hindi Imposition or Harmless Symbolism? Why BJP Wants To Rename Criminal Laws

This is not the first time that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre has waved the red flag that is Hindi to divert the bulls charging at its mistakes – and opposition leaders have recognised as such in the past too.

However, there has been an accelerated and relentless push for Hindi domination by the BJP since 2014. This is over and above the special status accorded to it in articles 343-351 of the constitution, and exclusive budgetary allowances for its promotions that predate the BJP.

Ministries in the current government, with disciplined consistency, have been raising the Hindi petard throughout their nine years in power: a parliamentary panel recommending that Hindi be made compulsory in all institutions, the National Education Policy (NEP) prescribing a three-language formula defaulting to Hindi until it was resisted and an erring clause was censored, announcements that Hindi must be accepted as the national language sooner than later, CRPF exams mandating Hindi for 25 marks, and Hindi-only forms and receipts in national public services like railways and banks among others.