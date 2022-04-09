Stop Hindi Imposition: Opposition After Amit Shah's 'English vs Hindi' Remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion that "Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages" in communities that speak in vernacular has triggered a political storm, with many in the Opposition lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party leader for his controversial comment.

The statements were made by Shah at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on 7 April, when he mentioned that "the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country."

Reacting to Shah's remark, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he had taken "strong offence" to the Union minister's suggestion, while adding that "Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it to be."