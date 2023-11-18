Cricket World Cup: Team India’s Recipe is Shami’s Grit and Kohli’s Brilliance

Mohammed Shami has been the toast of every Indian cricket follower ever since he replaced injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the first few games of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India.

And his 7 for 57 against New Zealand on Wednesday during the semifinal guaranteeing India a spot in the final, was a master-class that put even Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s earlier record, under a shadow.

With 23 wickets in just seven appearances, Shami has taken more wickets than any other bowler in the WC, thus moving Adam Zampa into second place.