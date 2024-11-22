Trump v Climate Action

The prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House has sent tremors through the global environmental and climate policy landscape. His first tenure as president was marked by an aggressive rollback of environmental protections and a sharp retreat from international climate commitments. These actions were not mere policy adjustments but constituted a calculated dismantling of the structures supporting environmental stewardship.

With close to 100 environmental regulations reversed, Trump’s administration positioned itself as an adversary of climate action, casting doubt on the United States’ commitment to combating climate change. If reinstated, his leadership threatens to exacerbate this trajectory, undermining both domestic and international efforts to address the climate crisis.