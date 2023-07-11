Compatible Aircraft, Economic Zone in Indo-Pacific: India-France Strategic High

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France as the chief guest of the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July is in keeping with his government’s emphasis on "multi-alignment”. As is well known, France, though a member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) adopts a position that stresses its "strategic autonomy”.
This is the second such visit, the first was by Dr Manmohan Singh in 2009 when, he, too was the chief guest on Bastille Day. The event celebrates the fall of the Citadel of Bastille in Paris on 14 July 1789, marking the onset of the French Revolution. The castle was hated by the people since it was the place where the French monarchy imprisoned dissidents and rebels.
The occasion is celebrated by a grand military parade and this time, as in 2009, there will be an Indian military contingent comprising infantry men and a military band accompanying them. Reportedly, IAF Rafale will be part of the flypast.
Indo-French Defence Partnership
In keeping with the more recent "tradition” of conducting top-level arms deals, it is expected that India and France will finalise a deal for the supply of 24-30 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy’s home-designed and made aircraft carrier, the Vikrant. The aircraft has been shortlisted after intense competition with the American FA 18 Super Hornet.
What won the day for the French aircraft is its 80 per cent compatibility with the 36 Rafales India acquired during PM Modi’s visit to Paris in 2015. In addition to maintenance and repair, this compatibility will impact the training of the personnel.
Relations with France are part of India’s global strategy of developing links with all major global players and seeking to enhance Indian interests wherever possible. In the case of France, India has had historical ties where Paris has broadly supported India on Kashmir and was one of the few countries to refuse imposing sanctions on New Delhi on account of the nuclear test of 1998.
The Indo-French relationship is also built upon technical and scientific cooperation and significant arms transfer ties that go back to the 1950s. Their more recent manifestations have been the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets that Modi obtained during a visit to Paris in 2015 and the launch of the last of six Scorpene-class submarines built in India in April 2022.
In an interview with a channel, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said that France’s relations with India now need to move beyond co-development and co-production, but towards joint development. This is an ambitious goal since the levels of Indian and French technology and industrial culture are vastly different. Recall some years ago Dassault refused to provide warranties for any Rafale fighters that HAL may make. As a result of this, the project collapsed and India simply bought 36 Rafale off-the-shelf.
Security Cooperation in Indo-Pacific
Another element in the India-France relationship is security cooperation in the western Indian Ocean. France is a resident Indo-Pacific power and it has of late, stepped up its interest in the region and is also pushing the European Union Indo-Pacific strategy.
The main thrust of India’s security cooperation with the US is on the geographical area of the US Indo-Pacific Command whose territory includes only the western shores of India. But for India, the Arabian Sea is its key concern for maritime security. Here, France with bases in Djibouti and UAE and island territories like Reunion and the islands of Mayotte are a good partner.
Something which is not too well known is the enormous size of France’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Indian and Pacific Oceans and its interest in maritime security there. Fully 10 per cent of the Indian Ocean surface is France’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
India and France are joined together by their bilateral naval exercise 'Varuna' whose 20th edition took place last October. The Indian, French, and UAE conducted their maiden trilateral exercise early last month. Last year India joined the French flaghip naval exercise, La Perouse, for the first time along with three other Quad countries– US, Japan, and Australia.
On Strategic Autonomy
Indeed, in 2018 French President Macron suggested that India, France, and Australia create a trilateral grouping to foster their interests in the Indo-Pacific.
During President Macron’s visit to New Delhi, India, and France signed up on a “Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean" as a kind of roadmap to provide direction to their ties.
As was the case with the Americans, a lot of legwork for the visit has been done by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who met his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne several times in the past four years.
Modi had visited Paris last year as part of his European tour. At the time it was apparent that if there was important congruence between India and France on the issue of strategic autonomy, There was a marked difference on Ukraine, evident in the joint statement after the visit.
Yet at the time, Foreign Secretary V M Kwatra had noted in his post-visit briefing that not only were the two countries “strong strategic partners” but Modi and Macron “are also good friends.”
(The writer is a Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.)
