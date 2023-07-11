Compatible Aircraft, Economic Zone in Indo-Pacific: India-France Strategic High

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France as the chief guest of the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July is in keeping with his government’s emphasis on "multi-alignment”. As is well known, France, though a member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) adopts a position that stresses its "strategic autonomy”.

This is the second such visit, the first was by Dr Manmohan Singh in 2009 when, he, too was the chief guest on Bastille Day. The event celebrates the fall of the Citadel of Bastille in Paris on 14 July 1789, marking the onset of the French Revolution. The castle was hated by the people since it was the place where the French monarchy imprisoned dissidents and rebels.

The occasion is celebrated by a grand military parade and this time, as in 2009, there will be an Indian military contingent comprising infantry men and a military band accompanying them. Reportedly, IAF Rafale will be part of the flypast.