Delivering Democracy: Gig Workers Bring Last Mile Solidarity to CJP Protests

While those with privilege placed the orders, the delivery partners ensured that bulk orders from eateries across town were delivered to hungry students gathered at Jantar Mantar and nearabouts, even in the late hours, not minding the rain or the oppressive heat.

These partners checked food packets before leaving restaurants, tallied large orders, navigated traffic, found crowded protest sites and ensured medicines and essentials reached the people they were meant for. They even navigated a strict security cordon with hostile police personnel.

Each task might seem mundane on its own. But together, they constituted the invisible infrastructure requiste to sustain any public movement. This invisible logistical network, in fact, is rarely so visible in a public protest.

While some may ascribe this visibility to the CJP, which has from its inception managed to grab eyeballs for all the right and sometimes wrong reasons, and the video-savvy Gen-Z protesters and citizen journalists capturing every act of kindness, cruelty, novelty or banality for social media, such visible achievement is never the work of one individual alone, as sociologist Howard S Becker in Art Worlds.

The work of all great artists depends on an invisible network of collaborators whose contribution makes creative work possible. The same is true of public movements.