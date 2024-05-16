Chabahar: Making Sense of India’s Decision to Manage a Port in Iran

India has signed an agreement with Iran to manage its Chabahar Port for the next 10 years. New Delhi has had a long association with the port and its development because it is a vital element in India's connectivity plans relating to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Europe.

The new agreement is automatically extendable and replaces the 2016 arrangement which covered the operation of just one terminal of the port by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) [belonging to the public sector] and was renewable annually. New Delhi has been involved with Chabahar since 2003 and IPGL is seeking to finance the expansion of the port.