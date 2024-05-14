Chabahar Port: Why the 10-Year Agreement Between India & Iran is a Big Deal

Hours after the India-Iran deal was announced on Monday, the US issued a stern warning saying that any entity holding economic negotiations with Iran could be subject to sanctions.

Responding to a question regarding the Chabahar Port, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel conceded that India was free to pursue its own foreign policy goals. However, he did not rule out the possibility of ramifications.

"Broadly, you've heard us say this in a number of instances, that any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions," Patel said during a press briefing on Tuesday, 14 May.

This comes at a time when the US has already applied crippling economic sanctions under the CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against Moscow and Tehran over the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars, respectively.

However, seeing that India and the US are strategic partners, experts feel that Washington may pay "lip service" regarding sanctions over the India-Iran agreement but won't actually put them into effect.