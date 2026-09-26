The CBFC’s Saffron Scissors Are Cutting Deeper Into Cinema

This is a government that cannot afford to let art roam free.

The lineage of CBFC appointments across the three Modi tenures reads like an intentional tragicomedy of institutional co-optation.

We got Pahlaj Nihalani in 2015, a man whose tenure was defined by an unctuous sycophancy so brazen that his obsessive moral policing and arbitrary lists of prohibited expletives turned Indian censorship into an international running joke. When his cartoonish zeal became an embarrassment, the regime swapped the blunt instrument for a velvet glove, installing the lyrical ad-man Prasoon Joshi. Joshi lent the censor board a veneer of urbanity for eight years, all the while strangling dissenting cinema in committee rooms. Now, entering the third act, we have Vempati.

The accompanying 18-member board is equally calculated. It is decorated with familiar stars like Pankaj Tripathi and Preity Zinta to provide cultural credibility and polite mainstream cover, while safely packed with partisan loyalists like Pallavi Joshi, Manoj Joshi, and Hansraj Hans.