Byju Raveendran’s Crash Course in Arrogance, Debt, and VC Enabling

First, there was Socrates. Then, there is Byju Raveendran. Between these two figures fall interesting questions and disturbing answers on education, learning, technology, and ethics.

As news came this week of a jail sentence for Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of his messed-up education-technology startup, I was reminded of my meeting about 25 years ago with eminent professor Mohanbir Sawhney of the Kellogg School of Management, when e-learning was in its infancy.

The amiable professor remarked how education had not changed since the times of Socrates—both he and the ancient Greek philosopher had taught a class of only 60 students at a time.

The potential of scale and the power of the internet and its associated technologies as a distance killer had then held much promise to make advanced education highly affordable.