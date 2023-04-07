By Unilaterally Installing Shanghai Bishop, China Showing Vatican Who's Boss

But this is what usually happens when one tries to strike deals with Beijing, thinking maybe that the situation of Catholics in China will or could be different from, for example, the situation of Tibetian Buddhists.

Bishops installed by Beijing have to swear: "to keep God's commandments, fulfill the pastoral duties of the auxiliary bishop, faithfully preach the gospel, lead the priests and faithful of Jiangxi diocese, abide by the national constitution, safeguard the unity of the homeland and social harmony, love the country and religion and persist in the principle of independent and self-governing churches, adhere to the leadership of my country's Catholicism in China, actively lead Catholicism to adapt to socialist society and contribute to the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Does it sound familiar? It is what Beijing-installed Lamas have to swear, and what brainwashed Uyghurs have to learn, that there's no God except Xi Jinping, no moral authority bigger than his own. The strategy of the Communist Party of China is the same for all minorities, and Rome should finally understand and acknowledge it.

