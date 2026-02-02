From AI to Infrastructure, the Budget Risks Overpromising and Underdelivering

The morning after provides some vital signals that may have been missed in the noise of a much-cheered annual Union Budget speech.

There is a cricket joke that comes to mind as I digest the fine print of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which admittedly spell out a rich fare of high-technology with livelihood aid for the poorer lot in a slew of projects and programmes. The joke, from the age when there were no video action replays, is about a biased umpire who rejects several valid leg-before-wicket decisions. The desperate bowler now gets into a classic run-up and uproots all the three stumps of the batsman and shouts a loud appeal: “Howzzat!”.

“Can’t you see he is bowled?” the umpire says.

“I know,” the bowler replies sarcastically. “But is he out?”

With a rich fare of capital expenditure laid out and mega announcements on everything from biopharmaceuticals to city economic regions and artificial intelligence, not to speak of infrastructure schemes, Sitharaman’s menu looks good.

But the pudding is yet to be eaten.