7 Takeaways From the 13 Bypolls Across 7 States

The results of the bypolls in 13 seats across 7 states — Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar — have turned out to be a big disappointment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The INDIA bloc won 10 of the seats, the NDA won two and the Others one. In terms of vote share, while the INDIA bloc recorded 51 percent, NDA got 46 percent, and while the INDIA bloc gained five seats, the NDA and Others lost two and three seats respectively.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is citing these results as proof of the anti-BJP mood of the people across the country. The BJP-led NDA is downplaying the same, highlighting its hyper-local nature, and dismissing the results as not having any national-level implications.

The truth lies somewhere in between. Here are seven takeaways.