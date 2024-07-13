Bypoll Results: INDIA Bloc 10, NDA 2; Majority of Defectors to BJP Lose

The results of the by-elections to 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states announced on 13 July provided to be less than satisfactory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Out of 13 seats, the NDA won two, the INDIA bloc won 10 and an Independent won one.

While ten of the bypolls were necessitated by the defection of leaders to other parties, three seats fell vacant due to the demise of sitting MLAs.

Interestingly, within the seats where candidates who switched parties were in the fray, the BJP lost a majority of places where it fielded candidates who defected as well as a majority of places where its leaders left the party.

Here is the state-wise breakup